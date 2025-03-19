Left Menu

Taiwan's Semiconductor Giant Drives Arizona's Tech Boom

Taiwan's President William Lai highlights TSMC's $100 billion investment in Arizona as a substantial step for secure supply chains, independent of China. With three new chip foundries and various facilities, TSMC aims to meet global demand, while strengthening US-Taiwan ties amidst geopolitical tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Taipei | Updated: 19-03-2025 15:43 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 15:43 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Taiwan

Taiwan's President William Lai Ching-te has hailed a significant investment by Taiwan's semiconductor leader TSMC in Arizona as a pivotal move in reducing reliance on Chinese chip producers. During discussions with Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs, Lai emphasized the importance of establishing robust supply lines.

TSMC announced an impressive $100 billion plan to develop three chip foundries, a research and development center, and two packaging facilities in Arizona. This commitment builds upon an earlier $65 billion investment to create three chip foundries in the state, contributing significantly to the local economy.

Despite potential geopolitical tensions, TSMC maintains that the mega-investment is driven by customer demand. The venture is projected to generate 40,000 construction jobs and numerous tech roles, reinforcing Arizona's status as a key player in advanced manufacturing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

