Google Gemini Unveils Audio Overview and Canvas

Google's Gemini team introduces Audio Overview and Canvas, which enhance user interaction with documents and coding projects. Audio Overview converts documents into audio podcasts, while Canvas offers a collaborative space for creating and refining work. These features aim to revolutionize document and coding experiences for users worldwide.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-03-2025 15:50 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 15:50 IST
Representative Image (Photo/Pexels). Image Credit: ANI
Google's Gemini team has revealed two groundbreaking features: Audio Overview and Canvas, poised to redefine how users engage with documents and coding initiatives.

The Audio Overview feature transforms uploaded documents into audio podcasts, narrated by AI hosts. Initially launched in Google's NotebookLM, this feature is now available to all Gemini users, irrespective of their subscription plan. Currently, it supports English, with promises of additional languages in the near future. Users can create an Audio Overview by uploading documents or slides and selecting the suggestion chip above the prompt bar. Within minutes, podcasts are generated, ready to be shared, downloaded, and accessed via web and mobile apps. Google recommends this tool for class notes, research papers, email threads, and reports.

On the other hand, Canvas, an interactive platform, simplifies the creation, refinement, and sharing of work. It enables users to draft high-quality content and refine it using Gemini's feedback features. Post-completion, the work can be exported to Google Docs with just one click. Canvas also facilitates coding by enabling rapid prototype development for web apps, Python scripts, and more. These new tools underscore Google's dedication to innovation and enhancing user experiences globally, with Canvas being available for Gemini users worldwide. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

