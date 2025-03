Tech Giants Collaborate with Nvidia to Revolutionize AI Solutions

Three major IT service companies, Wipro, TechMahindra, and L&T Technology, announced separate partnerships with Nvidia to develop AI solutions for diverse industries. The collaborations were revealed at the annual GPU Technology Conference (GTC) hosted by Nvidia in California.

Tech Mahindra launched an AI-powered pharmacovigilance (PV) solution utilizing Nvidia technology to improve drug safety management. This advancement leverages AI to swiftly and accurately handle PV processes, drastically reducing manual delays and data processing issues, thus enhancing overall efficiency.

L&T Technology's TrackEi, an AI-based railway track inspection solution, aims to transform global rail safety by automating defect detection with Nvidia's Jetson platform. Meanwhile, Wipro focuses on deploying Agentic AI services worldwide, in collaboration with Nvidia, to boost public sector innovation and economic development.

