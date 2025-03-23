Revolutionizing Border Surveillance: IIT's AI-Powered Robots
The Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati, has developed AI-powered robots for border surveillance, advancing India's defense technology. These robots, designed by Da Spatio Rhobotique Laboratory Pvt. Ltd., are capable of real-time monitoring in difficult terrains, receiving recognition from the Defence Research and Development Organisation and currently undergoing field trials by the Indian Army.
The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) in Guwahati has unveiled revolutionary AI-powered robots designed to enhance border surveillance. Developed by the startup Da Spatio Rhobotique Laboratory Pvt. Ltd., these robots offer continuous real-time monitoring capabilities across challenging terrains, a significant leap in defense technology.
This innovative development received acknowledgment from the Defence Research and Development Organisation for its potential integration into India's defense infrastructure. Field trials are already underway with the Indian Army assessing its effectiveness for future deployment.
CEO Arnab Kumar Barman explains that these autonomous robots bypass traditional surveillance limitations, adapting to difficult terrains with AI-driven monitoring. Their groundbreaking capabilities are set to bolster national security against modern threats, underscoring India's commitment to indigenous, high-tech defense solutions.
