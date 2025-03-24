Left Menu

Australia Ramps Up Defence: A$1 Billion Boost in Federal Budget

Australia is advancing a A$1 billion defence spending boost in the upcoming federal budget. This will enhance military capabilities with a planned AUKUS submarine base and a frigate program, driven by pressures from the U.S. to increase defence investment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-03-2025 07:32 IST | Created: 24-03-2025 07:32 IST
Australia Ramps Up Defence: A$1 Billion Boost in Federal Budget
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Australia is set to expedite A$1 billion in defence expenditure as part of the upcoming federal budget, according to Defence Minister Richard Marles. This move aims to enhance military capabilities, including guided weapon manufacturing, an AUKUS submarine base, and a frigate program.

The decision comes amid intensifying pressure from United States President Donald Trump on allied nations to escalate their defence spending. The federal budget will reportedly see a surge of A$10.6 billion in defence funding over the next four years, contributing to a total boost of A$50 billion over a decade, marking the most substantial rise in defence expenditure since World War II.

Notably, the increased spending will facilitate the rotation of nuclear-powered submarines through HMAS Stirling, Australia's largest naval base, by 2027. Additionally, it will expedite the incorporation of a new frigate into the naval fleet, while the manufacturing of artillery rocket systems is set to commence locally this year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Love and Victory: Rikke Madsen's Emotional Return

Love and Victory: Rikke Madsen's Emotional Return

 Global
2
Istanbul Mayor Imamoglu Faces Charges Amid Political Tensions

Istanbul Mayor Imamoglu Faces Charges Amid Political Tensions

 Turkey
3
Australia's Budget Boost: Relief for Energy Bills Ahead of Tight Election

Australia's Budget Boost: Relief for Energy Bills Ahead of Tight Election

 Global
4
Canada Triumphs on Day One of SailGP in San Francisco Bay

Canada Triumphs on Day One of SailGP in San Francisco Bay

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Fear of being replaced? AI anxiety at work is wearing employees down

AI-powered wearables show promise in mental health monitoring

New machine learning model improves corn yield forecasts in drought-affected areas

AI can boost growth in BRICS but worsen poverty without strong governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025