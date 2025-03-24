Australia Ramps Up Defence: A$1 Billion Boost in Federal Budget

Australia is set to expedite A$1 billion in defence expenditure as part of the upcoming federal budget, according to Defence Minister Richard Marles. This move aims to enhance military capabilities, including guided weapon manufacturing, an AUKUS submarine base, and a frigate program.

The decision comes amid intensifying pressure from United States President Donald Trump on allied nations to escalate their defence spending. The federal budget will reportedly see a surge of A$10.6 billion in defence funding over the next four years, contributing to a total boost of A$50 billion over a decade, marking the most substantial rise in defence expenditure since World War II.

Notably, the increased spending will facilitate the rotation of nuclear-powered submarines through HMAS Stirling, Australia's largest naval base, by 2027. Additionally, it will expedite the incorporation of a new frigate into the naval fleet, while the manufacturing of artillery rocket systems is set to commence locally this year.

(With inputs from agencies.)