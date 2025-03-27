Left Menu

Trump Grants Temporary Reprieve for Auto Parts Imports

President Donald Trump has signed a proclamation granting a temporary reprieve for auto parts from the new 25% automotive tariffs. While automobiles will face the tariffs starting April 3, auto parts will not be impacted until a later date, with no later than May 3, 2025, and are subject to ongoing evaluation.

  • Country:
  • United States

In a recent move, U.S. President Donald Trump issued a proclamation to temporarily delay the imposition of the 25% tariffs on auto parts imports. This decision is part of his broader strategy to regulate trade and exert leverage in the automotive sector.

The proclamation stipulates that while automobiles are slated to incur the 25% tariff as of April 3, auto parts will experience a delay, with the exact date to be announced in a Federal Register notice, not surpassing May 3, 2025. This delay offers stakeholders in the supply chain a brief reprieve.

According to the proclamation, the tariffs will remain in effect unless they are expressly reduced, modified, or terminated. Despite the immediate impact on imported automobiles, the absence of specific tariff codes leaves some ambiguities in the implementation of these duties.

