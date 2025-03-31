Left Menu

Argentina's Struggle: Austerity Bites Amid Inflation Relief

Amid Argentina's economic turbulence under President Javier Milei, citizens face hardships with shrinking incomes and informal jobs. While inflation declines, many rely on scavenging for survival. The situation sparks hope for recovery, despite poverty indicators previously spiking.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-03-2025 21:02 IST | Created: 31-03-2025 21:02 IST
As Argentina navigates economic turmoil under libertarian President Javier Milei, many Argentines grapple with austerity measures that have led them to search for food and accept low-paying, informal jobs. Nonetheless, there are emerging signs of optimism as inflation shows signs of cooling.

Milei, who assumed office in late 2023, implemented aggressive cuts to state spending in an effort to tackle a hefty fiscal deficit and rampant triple-digit inflation. While these measures drew poverty rates up to 53% from 41.7%, economic stabilization and lower inflation rates brought some relief, offering hope that the roughest phase may have passed.

Yet, challenges remain. The latest government data due on poverty is anticipated to reflect improvements as inflation, which soared to around 300% last April, has now dropped to 67%. Despite this, many workers continue facing income difficulties, pushing them towards precarious and subsistence livelihoods. The sight of locals scouring markets for food emphasizes the continuing struggles.

