SpaceX and ULA Poised to Secure Massive Pentagon Launch Contract

SpaceX and United Launch Alliance are each anticipated to secure lucrative contracts from the U.S. Space Force on Friday, sources have revealed. These contracts, worth billions, will cover the launch of the Pentagon's most sensitive satellites over the coming years, marking a major victory for the two aerospace giants.

The National Security Space Launch program is entering its third phase, assigning around 50 missions through 2029. SpaceX and ULA are among the top competitors poised to tackle the program's most challenging missions. The Space Systems Command has yet to comment on the expected announcement.

The Phase 3 program's "Lane 2" track focuses on demanding and high-cost missions, requiring only the most seasoned launch companies to compete. SpaceX, renowned for its Falcon 9 rocket, has become a pivotal player for the Pentagon, especially as reusable rocket technology continues to reshape the space launch landscape.

