SpaceX and ULA Poised to Secure Massive Pentagon Launch Contract
SpaceX and United Launch Alliance are set to receive major U.S. Space Force contracts on Friday, enabling the launch of sensitive Pentagon satellites over several years. This forms part of the National Security Space Launch program's Phase 3, focusing on complex missions requiring experienced U.S. launch companies.
SpaceX and United Launch Alliance are each anticipated to secure lucrative contracts from the U.S. Space Force on Friday, sources have revealed. These contracts, worth billions, will cover the launch of the Pentagon's most sensitive satellites over the coming years, marking a major victory for the two aerospace giants.
The National Security Space Launch program is entering its third phase, assigning around 50 missions through 2029. SpaceX and ULA are among the top competitors poised to tackle the program's most challenging missions. The Space Systems Command has yet to comment on the expected announcement.
The Phase 3 program's "Lane 2" track focuses on demanding and high-cost missions, requiring only the most seasoned launch companies to compete. SpaceX, renowned for its Falcon 9 rocket, has become a pivotal player for the Pentagon, especially as reusable rocket technology continues to reshape the space launch landscape.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Pentagon's Big Decision: Who Will Build the Next-Gen Fighter Jet?
Elon Musk's Pentagon Briefing: A New Chapter in U.S.-China Strategy
Elon Musk's Pentagon Briefing Sparks Controversy Over China War Plan
The Pentagon's $20 Billion Fighter Jet Gamble
Pentagon Briefing Controversy Involving Elon Musk and U.S.-China Relations