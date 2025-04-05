Lauritz Knudsen Teams Up with Mumbai Indians for Innovative Campaign

Mumbai's Lauritz Knudsen Electrical and Automation, formerly L&T Switchgear, has unveiled an exciting new marketing campaign in collaboration with the popular cricket franchise, Mumbai Indians. The initiative features a television commercial starring Mumbai Indians' star players and showcases Lauritz Knudsen's significant contributions to India's ongoing technological progress.

As 'India's Favourite Switchgear' brand and Principal Partner of the Mumbai Indians, Lauritz Knudsen aims to leverage the massive cricket audience by intertwining sportsmanship values with cutting-edge electrical solutions. The campaign reaffirms their leadership role in the industry while promoting brand familiarity nationwide.

Lauritz Knudsen, part of the Schneider Electric group, boasts over 70 years of expertise in providing electrical and automation solutions. With a global distribution network, the brand continues to supply innovative and reliable products to crucial economic sectors, helping drive India's progress.

