Microsoft Unveils AI-Generated Quake II in Copilot Gaming Push

Microsoft showcases its Muse AI model by introducing an AI-generated Quake II demo through Copilot. The prototype demonstrates Muse's potential to aid developers in game design and portability. Microsoft aims to enhance gaming experiences with Copilot features, making classic games accessible on modern platforms.

Microsoft has ushered in a new era of AI in gaming by unveiling an AI-generated version of Quake II, accessible via a browser using its Copilot technology. The Verge reports that this tech demo highlights Microsoft's Muse AI model's ability to generate gameplay, aligning with the company's Copilot for Gaming initiative.

The AI version of Quake II is a rudimentary level featuring indistinct enemies and brief interactions, providing a glimpse into Muse's potential to assist developers in prototyping games and revitalizing classic titles. According to Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer, Muse could transfer old games to modern hardware by learning from gameplay data and videos. He envisioned a future where such models could make old games portable to various platforms.

The latest demo runs at a playable frame rate and offers a slightly improved resolution over the original showcase. Microsoft positions Muse as a developer aid, with expectations of more interactive AI game experiences emerging from Copilot Labs. Additionally, Microsoft's Copilot is evolving to serve as a gaming coach, offering players guidance and tips. Part of this initiative, dubbed Copilot Vision, is slated for release to Windows Insiders shortly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

