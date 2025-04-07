Left Menu

UbiqMap: Revolutionizing Indoor Mapping for Disaster Response

Researchers at IIT Madras have created 'UbiqMap', a real-time indoor mapping solution that enhances disaster response. It leverages radio frequency imaging, operating without pre-installed infrastructure. Its robust mapping capabilities aid first responders, with potential applications in smart cities and autonomous systems.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-04-2025 17:32 IST | Created: 07-04-2025 17:32 IST
The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras has unveiled 'UbiqMap', an innovative real-time indoor mapping technology that promises to revolutionize disaster response strategies. By leveraging radio frequency-based imaging, the solution generates precise maps regardless of lighting or environmental conditions, offering invaluable support to first responders.

UbiqMap, which utilizes Radio Tomographic Imaging (RTI), is designed to overcome the limitations of traditional infrastructure that often becomes unreliable during public safety emergencies. The technology employs a network of wireless transceivers, removing the need for pre-installed infrastructure. This approach allows for autonomous mapping through wearable transceivers worn by rescue personnel, providing continuous updates about the indoor layout as team members navigate the environment.

Assistant Professor Ayon Chakraborty highlights the long-term potential of UbiqMap in becoming a core technology for smart cities, enabling advanced mapping in complex indoor scenarios. Despite challenges like optimizing wireless frequencies and sensor integration, the team continues to refine the system for real-world application, aiming to enhance the effectiveness of search and rescue missions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

