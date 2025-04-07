Left Menu

Cochin Shipyard: Revolutionizing India's Maritime Future

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal unveiled advanced machinery at Cochin Shipyard to boost India's shipbuilding capacity. The launch of Industry 4.0 facilities and the Green Tug Transition Programme marks significant progress in India's shipbuilding and green maritime movement, aligning with PM Modi’s vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 07-04-2025 21:18 IST | Created: 07-04-2025 21:18 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister for Ports, Shipping, and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal introduced cutting-edge machinery at the Cochin Shipyard, aiming to boost the nation's shipbuilding prowess.

In his address, Sonowal highlighted the efforts to turn Kochi into a global shipbuilding and repair hub. Cochin Shipyard Limited is recognized as India's pride, reflecting indigenous excellence in shipbuilding, with the construction of numerous vessels, including the iconic INS Vikrant.

The launch of the Industry 4.0-ready ProArc CNC Plasma Cum Oxy Fuel Plate Cutting Machine enhances CSL's capabilities, aligning with the Shipbuilding Financial Assistance Policy 2.0. This development aligns with PM Modi's Atmanirbhar Bharat vision, promoting innovation and sustainability in the maritime sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

