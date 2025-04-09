Telecom Giants Embrace Transparency through Network Coverage Maps
Private telecom operators Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel, and Vodafone Idea have released their network coverage maps to comply with Trai's mandate for transparency. BSNL and MTNL have yet to follow suit. This initiative aims to enhance transparency and empower consumers by providing detailed geospatial coverage information.
In a bid to increase transparency and consumer empowerment, private telecom operators Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel, and Vodafone Idea have published detailed maps of their mobile network coverage. This move is in response to an order from the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI), requiring all telecom providers to disclose such information.
The directive, part of the revised quality norms set by TRAI in August 2024, mandates operators to provide precise geospatial coverage maps. The maps will show locations where wireless voice or broadband services can be subscribed by consumers, ensuring they have the necessary data to make informed choices.
While Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel, and Vodafone Idea have already complied with the regulation, public sector companies such as BSNL and MTNL are yet to publish their coverage. The deadline for all telecom operators to complete this task was April 1, emphasizing the regulator's push towards industry-wide transparency.
(With inputs from agencies.)
