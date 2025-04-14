Accelerating AI Adoption: HCLTech Integrates NVIDIA Technologies

On Monday, HCLTech announced the integration of NVIDIA AI Enterprise and Omniverse with its GenAI solutions, aiming to expedite AI adoption across enterprises. The integration intends to optimize software development processes and elevate engineering productivity.

HCLTech's AI platforms—AI Force and SmartTwin—are now equipped with NVIDIA's advanced AI tools, including NIM, NeMo Retriever microservices, and more. These enhancements are expected to facilitate improved release timelines, superior code quality, and better operational efficiency.

Leveraging NVIDIA Omniverse, the SmartTwin platform will now help enterprises build interoperable data pipelines, align third-party engineering tools, and conduct high-fidelity simulations. John Fanelli of NVIDIA highlights the potential of these integrations in rapidly aligning AI technologies with business operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)