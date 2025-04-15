WNBA Unveils Initiative to Combat Player Hate and Ensure Safety

WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert announced a groundbreaking new program on Monday aimed at ensuring player safety amidst rising online hate and in-person hostility. This move comes in response to players across women's sports expressing concerns about heightened vulnerability following a surge in the league's popularity.

The WNBA has seen a significant rise in fan engagement, largely spurred by standout rookie Caitlin Clark. Despite increased ratings and attendance, this attention has unfortunately been accompanied by an uptick in racist and sexist abuse, prompting demands for action from the league.

Engelbert revealed the league's comprehensive strategy to tackle these issues during a press briefing before the WNBA Draft in New York City. Measures include monitoring social media platforms for threats, stricter conduct standards, additional security at both league and team levels, and ongoing mental health support services.

(With inputs from agencies.)