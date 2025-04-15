Left Menu

ANSR: Redefining Global Capability Centers with Innovation and Strategy

ANSR, a global leader in GCC setup, has been recognized by ISG for its innovative digital ecosystem, strategic partnerships, and subscription-based model. ANSR's comprehensive GCC solutions and strategic collaborations accelerate GCC maturity and digital transformation, providing seamless operations and growth opportunities for enterprises globally.

Devdiscourse News Desk | India | Updated: 15-04-2025 18:04 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 18:04 IST
ANSR: Redefining Global Capability Centers with Innovation and Strategy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

ANSR, a pioneer in setting up Global Capability Centers (GCCs), has achieved a prestigious recognition as a Leader in the 2025 ISG Provider Lens™ for GCC Design and Setup. The commendation underscores ANSR's innovative approach, strategic partnerships, and successful execution strategies in operating over 150 centers globally.

The core pillars of ANSR's success include its proprietary digital ecosystem, the 1Wrk SuperApp, which integrates essential services for enhanced GCC operations like talent acquisition, workspace management, and payroll solutions. Their strategic collaborations with notable firms like Accenture and ServiceNow further streamline digital transformation, ensuring a comprehensive end-to-end GCC lifecycle management.

ANSR's Zero-CapEx, pay-as-you-grow model allows enterprises to establish and scale operations risk-free, making GCCs accessible to businesses regardless of size. This approach, recognized in the ISG Provider Lens™ report, positions ANSR as a market leader, emphasizing their evolving AI-led technology platform aimed at delivering enhanced operational services.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Governor's Mansion Arson Attack Shakes Pennsylvania

Governor's Mansion Arson Attack Shakes Pennsylvania

 United States
2
The Dramatic Exit of Pete Marocco: Unraveling USAID Turmoil

The Dramatic Exit of Pete Marocco: Unraveling USAID Turmoil

 Global
3
Xi Jinping's Southeast Asia Diplomatic Mission: Strengthening Ties Amidst Trade Tensions

Xi Jinping's Southeast Asia Diplomatic Mission: Strengthening Ties Amidst Tr...

 Vietnam
4
Jorge Martin's MotoGP Nightmare: Crash and Recovery

Jorge Martin's MotoGP Nightmare: Crash and Recovery

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Governments Replace Markets? Lessons from Chile’s Pandemic Credit Interventions

Simulating Climate Futures: How IMF-ENV Supports Decarbonization Policy Design

Digital Skills for Her: How to Advance Women’s Digital Literacy in LMICs

Educating for Equity: Bridging the Gender Gap in Côte d’Ivoire’s Vocational Training

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025