ANSR: Redefining Global Capability Centers with Innovation and Strategy

ANSR, a pioneer in setting up Global Capability Centers (GCCs), has achieved a prestigious recognition as a Leader in the 2025 ISG Provider Lens™ for GCC Design and Setup. The commendation underscores ANSR's innovative approach, strategic partnerships, and successful execution strategies in operating over 150 centers globally.

The core pillars of ANSR's success include its proprietary digital ecosystem, the 1Wrk SuperApp, which integrates essential services for enhanced GCC operations like talent acquisition, workspace management, and payroll solutions. Their strategic collaborations with notable firms like Accenture and ServiceNow further streamline digital transformation, ensuring a comprehensive end-to-end GCC lifecycle management.

ANSR's Zero-CapEx, pay-as-you-grow model allows enterprises to establish and scale operations risk-free, making GCCs accessible to businesses regardless of size. This approach, recognized in the ISG Provider Lens™ report, positions ANSR as a market leader, emphasizing their evolving AI-led technology platform aimed at delivering enhanced operational services.

(With inputs from agencies.)