Google Play Services Update Enhances Android Security with Auto-Reboot Feature

Google is set to bolster Android security with a fresh update to its Google Play Services. The update incorporates an automatic reboot feature for devices locked over a span of three days. This initiative intends to safeguard user data, pushing gadgets into a secure 'Before First Unlock' mode, thereby encrypting the data and rendering unauthorized access more challenging.

Upon reaching the three-day lock mark, the device will initiate a reboot, prompting the user to input their passcode to regain access. This innovation is in place to thwart any attempts at unauthorized entry into sensitive user information.

Drawing parallels with Apple's iOS 18.1 'Inactivity Reboot', Google's enhancement promises a formidable security feature for Android users. The update, version 25.14, is signaling a major leap in reinforcing data security, although Wear OS devices will not benefit from this upgrade. The rollout of this update has already commenced, promising enhanced protection for Android users.

(With inputs from agencies.)