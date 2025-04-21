Google's Antitrust Battle: A New Era in Internet Search?

Alphabet's Google is under scrutiny as a U.S. Department of Justice attorney calls for stringent measures to stop the tech giant from using its AI tools to further dominate online search. The historic antitrust trial, which began on Monday, could significantly alter the online landscape.

The Department of Justice aims to dismantle Google's stronghold, much like its previous efforts against AT&T, Microsoft, and Standard Oil. The proposed measures include forcing Google to sell its Chrome browser and ending exclusive agreements that make Google the default search engine on devices.

The trial underscores the growing overlap between search engines and generative AI technologies. With testimony expected from Perplexity AI and OpenAI, the DOJ seeks to illustrate how Google's practices stifle competition and innovation. Google, however, argues that the remedies are too extreme and could hinder American innovation.

