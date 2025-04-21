Left Menu

Google's Antitrust Battle: A New Era in Internet Search?

The U.S. Department of Justice argues that Alphabet's Google must have strict measures imposed to prevent it from expanding its dominance in online search using AI. The antitrust case could redefine the internet, with proposals including the divestiture of Chrome and ending exclusive agreements to foster competition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-04-2025 21:19 IST | Created: 21-04-2025 21:19 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Alphabet's Google is under scrutiny as a U.S. Department of Justice attorney calls for stringent measures to stop the tech giant from using its AI tools to further dominate online search. The historic antitrust trial, which began on Monday, could significantly alter the online landscape.

The Department of Justice aims to dismantle Google's stronghold, much like its previous efforts against AT&T, Microsoft, and Standard Oil. The proposed measures include forcing Google to sell its Chrome browser and ending exclusive agreements that make Google the default search engine on devices.

The trial underscores the growing overlap between search engines and generative AI technologies. With testimony expected from Perplexity AI and OpenAI, the DOJ seeks to illustrate how Google's practices stifle competition and innovation. Google, however, argues that the remedies are too extreme and could hinder American innovation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

