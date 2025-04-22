Left Menu

TencentDB TDSQL: Revolutionizing Data Management Beyond HBase

TencentDB TDSQL TDStore Engine, leveraging NewSQL architecture, provides a superior alternative to HBase for historical data storage. It addresses HBase's limitations in operational complexity, indexing, and cost efficiency. With MySQL compatibility, cloud-native elasticity, and advanced compression, TDStore is optimized for scalable, low-latency data management.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shenzhen | Updated: 22-04-2025 17:26 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 17:26 IST
  • Country:
  • China

TencentDB TDSQL TDStore Engine emerges as a formidable alternative to HBase for historical data storage needs, leveraging its NewSQL architecture. The system effectively tackles HBase's shortcomings in operational complexity, indexing, and transactional efficacy, providing enhanced data management capabilities and unmatched performance.

Key advantages of TDStore include cost efficiency through advanced LZ4+ZSTD compression, cutting down on storage demands by 47% compared to HBase's Snappy. Furthermore, it boasts a significant query latency reduction from 150 ms to 37 ms, thanks to improved data query processes and a multi-master architecture supporting massive throughput.

With its robust cloud-native design, MySQL compatibility, and comprehensive governance features, TDStore Engine simplifies operational demands, aligns with modern enterprise standards, and reinforces Tencent's commitment to innovation in scalable data management.

