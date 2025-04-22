Left Menu

Adani's Spectrum Shift: Transformation in Telecom

Adani Data Network is transferring its 400 MHz spectrum holding to Bharti Airtel and Bharti Hexacom. This move follows Adani's failure to meet roll-out obligations for the 26 GHz band spectrum acquired in 2022. Bharti Airtel will now use the spectrum in several key regions including Gujarat and Mumbai.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-04-2025 20:12 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 20:12 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Adani Data Network, part of the Adani Group, is transferring its entire 400 MHz spectrum to Bharti Airtel and its subsidiary, Bharti Hexacom. Both companies announced the transfer without revealing the financial specifics.

The strategic shift comes at a time when Adani Data Networks was on the brink of losing its 400 MHz spectrum in the 26 GHz band, having failed to meet its roll-out obligations. This spectrum, acquired for around Rs 212 crore in 2022, was pivotal for Adani's telecom plans.

Under the agreement, Bharti Airtel gains the right to use the spectrum across several key areas including Gujarat, Mumbai, Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu. Furthermore, strict penalties are in place for any delays in deploying the required telecom infrastructure across these regions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

