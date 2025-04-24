Global Debt Challenges: A Push for Restructuring Reforms

The Global Sovereign Debt Roundtable announced on Wednesday plans to improve debt restructuring processes for countries struggling with debt service. A new playbook has been released to assist in these efforts, aiming to provide a clear path for restructuring.

Co-chaired by the IMF, the World Bank, and South Africa, the roundtable includes a diverse group of financial experts and advisors. There has been progress in clarifying that debtor countries can request debt service suspension during restructuring if they remain current with official bilateral creditors.

Despite contained debt stability risks, IMF officials emphasize the urgent need to address high debt burdens amid uncertain global economic conditions. The roundtable is advocating for increased transparency and enhanced information sharing to streamline debt management and avert future unsustainable debt levels.

