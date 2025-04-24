Unveiling the Future: Open Full-Stack Intelligent Service Robot Ecosystem

Pudu Robotics, in collaboration with Deloitte, has released a pivotal white paper titled 'Open Full-Stack Intelligent Service Robot Ecosystem.' This comprehensive report, a first of its kind, delves into the development of the service robotics landscape, underscoring the industry's trajectory and strategies for sustainable growth.

The white paper projects the service robot market to skyrocket from $40 billion in 2025 to $195 billion by 2035, with a CAGR of 17.1%. Technological innovation and supportive policies are propelling demand, particularly in commercial service robots, which are entering a new phase of industry evolution.

Central to this evolution is Pudu Robotics' initiative to create an open ecosystem, facilitating global collaboration and adoption of robots. Emphasizing customer-centric solutions and diverse technology stacks, this approach will navigate the industry's second half, harnessing technology for widespread commercialization and sustainability.

