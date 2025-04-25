Lakehouse Revolution: Transforming Data Platforms with Tencent Cloud

In the evolving landscape of big data platforms, Tencent Cloud's Data Lake Compute (DLC) stands out by integrating Data+AI into a singular Lakehouse service. This approach is pivotal for businesses facing challenges of isolated resources and data silos.

DLC provides a seamless and cost-effective solution, evidenced by a 70% reduction in data platform and machine learning costs for a leading Southeast Asian retail company. Its unified approach combines data engineering, SQL analytics, and machine learning into a cohesive platform.

By leveraging Tencent's WeData platform, enterprises can now enjoy dynamic resource allocation, AI innovation acceleration, and reduced overhead costs. DLC's advanced features, including a proprietary high-performance engine and deep Iceberg optimizations, redefine the efficiency and scalability of big data management.

