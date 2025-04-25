Lakehouse Revolution: Transforming Data Platforms with Tencent Cloud
Tencent Cloud's Data Lake Compute (DLC) is revolutionizing the big data platform industry with its serverless Lakehouse service, enabling significant cost reductions and enhancement in AI capabilities. It addresses challenges like resource separation and data silos through a unified DataOps+MLOps solution, driving innovation and efficiency.
- Country:
- China
In the evolving landscape of big data platforms, Tencent Cloud's Data Lake Compute (DLC) stands out by integrating Data+AI into a singular Lakehouse service. This approach is pivotal for businesses facing challenges of isolated resources and data silos.
DLC provides a seamless and cost-effective solution, evidenced by a 70% reduction in data platform and machine learning costs for a leading Southeast Asian retail company. Its unified approach combines data engineering, SQL analytics, and machine learning into a cohesive platform.
By leveraging Tencent's WeData platform, enterprises can now enjoy dynamic resource allocation, AI innovation acceleration, and reduced overhead costs. DLC's advanced features, including a proprietary high-performance engine and deep Iceberg optimizations, redefine the efficiency and scalability of big data management.
