Lakehouse Revolution: Transforming Data Platforms with Tencent Cloud

Tencent Cloud's Data Lake Compute (DLC) is revolutionizing the big data platform industry with its serverless Lakehouse service, enabling significant cost reductions and enhancement in AI capabilities. It addresses challenges like resource separation and data silos through a unified DataOps+MLOps solution, driving innovation and efficiency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shenzhen | Updated: 25-04-2025 17:37 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 17:37 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In the evolving landscape of big data platforms, Tencent Cloud's Data Lake Compute (DLC) stands out by integrating Data+AI into a singular Lakehouse service. This approach is pivotal for businesses facing challenges of isolated resources and data silos.

DLC provides a seamless and cost-effective solution, evidenced by a 70% reduction in data platform and machine learning costs for a leading Southeast Asian retail company. Its unified approach combines data engineering, SQL analytics, and machine learning into a cohesive platform.

By leveraging Tencent's WeData platform, enterprises can now enjoy dynamic resource allocation, AI innovation acceleration, and reduced overhead costs. DLC's advanced features, including a proprietary high-performance engine and deep Iceberg optimizations, redefine the efficiency and scalability of big data management.

