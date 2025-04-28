Crypto's Return: Nexo's American Comeback Amid Trump's Crypto Embrace

Nexo Capital, a major player in the cryptocurrency industry, is preparing to reenter the U.S. market following a $45 million settlement with regulators two years ago. The announcement was made during a conference in Bulgaria, highlighting a broader shift in U.S. crypto policies.

The event, headlined by Donald Trump Jr., featured talks on the future of finance and saw Nexo's co-founder Antoni Trenchev engage in discussions about returning to the U.S. Trump Jr., while not officially involved with the firm, emphasized the importance of crypto to the financial sector.

This move aligns with President Trump's recent pro-crypto stance, characterized by eased regulations and the introduction of his own cryptocurrency. Nexo aims to capitalize on this changing landscape as the U.S. reevaluates its position on digital assets.

