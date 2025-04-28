Left Menu

Crypto's Return: Nexo's American Comeback Amid Trump's Crypto Embrace

Nexo, a leading cryptocurrency company, announced its plans to reenter the U.S. market during a conference in Bulgaria featuring Donald Trump Jr. The firm's move comes after paying a $45 million fine to resolve regulatory issues. Nexo seeks constructive dialogues with U.S. regulators amid a shift in crypto policies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-04-2025 15:55 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 15:55 IST
Nexo Capital, a major player in the cryptocurrency industry, is preparing to reenter the U.S. market following a $45 million settlement with regulators two years ago. The announcement was made during a conference in Bulgaria, highlighting a broader shift in U.S. crypto policies.

The event, headlined by Donald Trump Jr., featured talks on the future of finance and saw Nexo's co-founder Antoni Trenchev engage in discussions about returning to the U.S. Trump Jr., while not officially involved with the firm, emphasized the importance of crypto to the financial sector.

This move aligns with President Trump's recent pro-crypto stance, characterized by eased regulations and the introduction of his own cryptocurrency. Nexo aims to capitalize on this changing landscape as the U.S. reevaluates its position on digital assets.

