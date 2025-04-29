Left Menu

TRAI Opens Dialogue for Fairer DLC Tariff Structures

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has released a pre-consultation paper to evaluate the necessity of revisiting tariffs for domestic leased circuits (DLCs). Stakeholders are invited to provide their insights by May 19, 2025, to ensure fair pricing, competition, and balanced growth in the sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-04-2025 19:42 IST | Created: 29-04-2025 19:42 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has initiated a conversation to reassess the pricing structures for domestic leased circuits (DLCs). On Tuesday, TRAI published a pre-discussion paper inviting stakeholders to provide their feedback on current tariffs.

TRAI is scrutinizing the current ceiling tariffs for DLCs to ensure they remain fair and affordable. This review will consider the evolving technological landscape, competition, and service providers' profitability, requiring collaborative efforts from involved parties.

The authority is seeking stakeholder opinions on market trends, the existing tariff framework's efficacy, and the influence of technological progress on DLC pricing. Written contributions are expected by May 19, 2025, as TRAI pursues a comprehensive evaluation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

