TRAI Opens Dialogue for Fairer DLC Tariff Structures

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has initiated a conversation to reassess the pricing structures for domestic leased circuits (DLCs). On Tuesday, TRAI published a pre-discussion paper inviting stakeholders to provide their feedback on current tariffs.

TRAI is scrutinizing the current ceiling tariffs for DLCs to ensure they remain fair and affordable. This review will consider the evolving technological landscape, competition, and service providers' profitability, requiring collaborative efforts from involved parties.

The authority is seeking stakeholder opinions on market trends, the existing tariff framework's efficacy, and the influence of technological progress on DLC pricing. Written contributions are expected by May 19, 2025, as TRAI pursues a comprehensive evaluation.

