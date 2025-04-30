Global Health News: Breakthroughs, Deals, and Challenges

The healthcare sector has seen significant advancements and agreements recently. An agreement between the U.S. and Mexico on screwworm management was announced by Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins, aiming to control the damaging pest threatening both livestock and humans. Additionally, Johnson & Johnson's new immune disorder drug Imaavy received FDA approval for patients with generalized myasthenia gravis, marking a significant advancement in treatment options.

Corporate growth stories continue as Haleon's first-quarter organic revenue surpassed expectations due to gains in oral health products, overshadowing weaker segments. Meanwhile, the German firm Merck KGaA moves to acquire U.S.-based SpringWorks Therapeutics for $3.9 billion, broadening its portfolio in rare cancer therapies as it prepares for impending patent expirations.

On the regulatory front, the FDA approved British company Genus's PRP gene edit for U.S. food supply, aiming to address PRRS in pigs. Amid ongoing trade tensions, AstraZeneca and other companies weigh the potential impacts of U.S. tariffs, while the Swiss Novartis remains optimistic, raising its 2025 forecast after strong Q1 performance.

