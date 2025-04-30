Left Menu

Ancient DNA Connects Past and Present: Picuris Pueblo's Chaco Canyon Legacy

The Picuris Pueblo tribe collaborated with researchers to study DNA from Chaco Canyon's ancient inhabitants, linking current members to the historic site. The research aims to bolster ancestral claims, which are often challenged despite existing evidence. The tribe maintained control over the study, affirming their connection to the land.

30-04-2025
In an unprecedented move, the Picuris Pueblo tribe has joined forces with researchers to delve into the genetic history of their ancestors, whose remains were found in the renowned Chaco Canyon. The UNESCO World Heritage site is celebrated for its unique architecture and deep cultural significance to Southwestern Indigenous peoples.

The study unveiled a direct genetic link between the tribe's current members and Chaco Canyon's ancient inhabitants, discovered through DNA analysis of remains from Pueblo Bonito and modern tribe members. This connection strengthens the Picuris people's historical ties to the area, vital for their cultural preservation efforts.

Former tribal governor Craig Quanchello emphasized the empowerment gained by controlling the research. The study supports long-standing oral traditions and strives to overcome government hurdles that overlook such Indigenous claims. Led by geneticist Thomaz Pinotti, the research complements traditional knowledge with modern science, fortifying the tribe's heritage narrative.

