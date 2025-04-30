Falcons Fined $350K Over NFL Draft Prank Call Scandal

The NFL has imposed fines totaling $350,000 on the Atlanta Falcons and their defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich. The penalties follow a prank call made by Ulbrich's son, Jax, to quarterback Shedeur Sanders during the NFL Draft.

According to the league, the prank call was made after Jax discovered Sanders' contact information on an open iPad at his parents' home. The incident has brought player privacy issues to the forefront during what is the league's most significant off-season event.

Official statements from the Falcons claim that defensive coordinator Ulbrich was unaware of the breach of confidentiality, and the team has committed to fully cooperating with any ongoing investigations.

