Left Menu

Falcons Fined $350K Over NFL Draft Prank Call Scandal

The NFL fined the Atlanta Falcons and their defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich after Ulbrich's son prank called quarterback Shedeur Sanders during the NFL Draft. The prank raised concerns about player privacy. The Falcons stated that Ulbrich was unaware of the exposure and pledged to cooperate with inquiries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-04-2025 22:06 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 22:06 IST
Falcons Fined $350K Over NFL Draft Prank Call Scandal
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The NFL has imposed fines totaling $350,000 on the Atlanta Falcons and their defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich. The penalties follow a prank call made by Ulbrich's son, Jax, to quarterback Shedeur Sanders during the NFL Draft.

According to the league, the prank call was made after Jax discovered Sanders' contact information on an open iPad at his parents' home. The incident has brought player privacy issues to the forefront during what is the league's most significant off-season event.

Official statements from the Falcons claim that defensive coordinator Ulbrich was unaware of the breach of confidentiality, and the team has committed to fully cooperating with any ongoing investigations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New York's Groundbreaking School Phone Ban: 'Bell to Bell' Reform

New York's Groundbreaking School Phone Ban: 'Bell to Bell' Reform

 United States
2
Overcoming Trade Obstacles: South Korea's Challenges

Overcoming Trade Obstacles: South Korea's Challenges

 South Korea
3
Harvard vs. Trump: A Clash Over Civil Rights and Funding

Harvard vs. Trump: A Clash Over Civil Rights and Funding

 Global
4
Banxico Boost: $918.4 Million Windfall for Public Debt

Banxico Boost: $918.4 Million Windfall for Public Debt

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Decentralized AI could be key to safeguarding autonomy

AI tool accurately flags high-risk diabetic patients for neuropathy screening

Deep learning model enhances Alzheimer’s screening amid aging crisis

Multimodal biometrics revolutionize cryptographic key generation with deep neural networks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025