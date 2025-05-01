Science in Focus: Breakthroughs and Setbacks

Firefly Aerospace faced a setback when its Alpha rocket failed during its sixth launch, causing the Lockheed Martin satellite to fall into the Pacific Ocean. A technical issue with the engine nozzle affected the rocket's trajectory, shortly after its launch from California's Vandenberg Space Force Base.

A global endeavor towards sustainable energy marked progress with the International Thermonuclear Experimental Reactor (ITER) ready to assemble the world's most powerful magnet. This key component confines super-hot plasma in the ongoing effort to harness nuclear fusion energy, with backing from over 30 countries.

In international advancements, China's Shenzhou-19 spacecraft landed successfully, albeit a day late due to weather. Meanwhile, the US Senate Commerce Committee voted to move forward nominees for NASA and the FCC. New Zealand Air Force's space squadron signifies increased focus on space defense. Fossil finds in the Dominican Republic reveal crocs once dominated South America.

