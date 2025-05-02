Restroworks Revolutionizes Dining with Launch of RestroNext CX Suite

New Delhi, India — On May 02, 2025, Restroworks, a pioneer in cloud-based restaurant technology, revealed its latest innovation: the RestroNext CX Suite. This comprehensive customer experience platform is set to redefine how modern restaurants engage with guests by offering a series of digital solutions tailored for our technology-driven era.

The RestroNext CX Suite presents a variety of tools including Self-Service Kiosks, QR Code Ordering, and Online Ordering Websites, alongside Branded Food Delivery Applications. Designed to adapt seamlessly to existing systems, the suite provides restaurants with a cost-effective route to digitization, enhancing both service efficiency and customer satisfaction.

With endorsements from industry leaders like Taco Bell and Subway, Restroworks continues to solidify its role in global foodservice innovation. The company's achievements include an impressive 80% growth and recognition as a leader in Restaurant Management Software. Restroworks' launch marks a milestone in its mission to revolutionize dining experiences worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)