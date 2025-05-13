Left Menu

LTIMindtree Inks Historic $450 Million AI-Powered Deal with Leading Agribusiness Player

LTIMindtree has secured its largest deal to date, valued at $450 million over seven years, partnering with a major global agribusiness firm. The agreement will see LTIMindtree leverage AI-driven solutions to deliver application management, infrastructure support, and cybersecurity services, thereby enhancing operational efficiency and business growth for its client.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 13-05-2025 12:29 IST | Created: 13-05-2025 12:29 IST
LTIMindtree Inks Historic $450 Million AI-Powered Deal with Leading Agribusiness Player
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

LTIMindtree, a global technology consulting and digital solutions provider, has struck a landmark $450 million deal with a prominent global agribusiness company. Announced as the largest deal in LTIMindtree's history, the agreement spans seven years and involves the use of AI-powered models.

The partnership aims to enhance the client's operational efficiency and scalability through application management, infrastructure support, and cybersecurity services. Platforms such as SAP S/4HANA, ServiceNow, Microsoft Azure, along with proprietary AI frameworks, will form the backbone of these services.

Key figures at LTIMindtree, including CEO Venu Lambu and President Nachiket Deshpande, have emphasized the strategic importance of the deal, highlighting its potential to accelerate business transformation and competitive differentiation for their partner in the rapidly evolving agribusiness sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Public distrust slows global rollout of autonomous vehicles
Blog

Public distrust slows global rollout of autonomous vehicles

 Global
2
Pandemic-Era Inflation Traced to Energy Dependence, Not Policy or Price Feedback Loops
Blog

Pandemic-Era Inflation Traced to Energy Dependence, Not Policy or Price Feed...

 Global
3
Safeguarding National Budgets: How Countries Can Prevent Crises in Decentralized Systems
Blog

Safeguarding National Budgets: How Countries Can Prevent Crises in Decentral...

 Global
4
IMF Research Unpacks How Treasury Buybacks Improve Bond Prices and Dealer Capacity
Blog

IMF Research Unpacks How Treasury Buybacks Improve Bond Prices and Dealer Ca...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and IoT audio sensors critical for sustainable Industry 5.0 growth

Universities betting on EdTech? New data says faculty make or break the impact

Breakthrough AI system exposes silent diabetes threats in real time

Federated AI achieves 99.9% accuracy in IoT cybersecurity and fraud detection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025