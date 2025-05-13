LTIMindtree Inks Historic $450 Million AI-Powered Deal with Leading Agribusiness Player

LTIMindtree, a global technology consulting and digital solutions provider, has struck a landmark $450 million deal with a prominent global agribusiness company. Announced as the largest deal in LTIMindtree's history, the agreement spans seven years and involves the use of AI-powered models.

The partnership aims to enhance the client's operational efficiency and scalability through application management, infrastructure support, and cybersecurity services. Platforms such as SAP S/4HANA, ServiceNow, Microsoft Azure, along with proprietary AI frameworks, will form the backbone of these services.

Key figures at LTIMindtree, including CEO Venu Lambu and President Nachiket Deshpande, have emphasized the strategic importance of the deal, highlighting its potential to accelerate business transformation and competitive differentiation for their partner in the rapidly evolving agribusiness sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)