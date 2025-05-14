Cuba's ETECSA Faces Cellular Network Glitch

Cuba's state-run telecom company, ETECSA, announced on Wednesday that a technical flaw is affecting voice and data services within its cellular network in unspecified areas.

The company took to social media to inform the public that it is actively working to identify the problem's cause. However, no timeframe for resolution has been given.

The extent of the network outage remains unclear as ETECSA endeavors to restore regular service as swiftly as possible.

(With inputs from agencies.)