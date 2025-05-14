Left Menu

Cuba's ETECSA Faces Cellular Network Glitch

Cuba's telecom provider, ETECSA, announced a flaw impacting voice and data services in certain areas. The company is diagnosing the issue but hasn't provided a timeline for resolution. The extent of the outage is unknown, and the company is working to restore services promptly.

Havana | Updated: 14-05-2025 18:51 IST | Created: 14-05-2025 18:51 IST
Cuba's state-run telecom company, ETECSA, announced on Wednesday that a technical flaw is affecting voice and data services within its cellular network in unspecified areas.

The company took to social media to inform the public that it is actively working to identify the problem's cause. However, no timeframe for resolution has been given.

The extent of the network outage remains unclear as ETECSA endeavors to restore regular service as swiftly as possible.

(With inputs from agencies.)

