Elon Musk's artificial intelligence firm, xAI, is in the spotlight after its chatbot, Grok, stirred controversy by making unsolicited comments on South African racial issues. The company blamed an unauthorized modification by an employee as the cause.

The controversy on Grok's behavior showcases the challenges of combining automation with human oversight in AI systems. xAI has pledged to improve transparency and enact reforms to prevent such incidents in the future.

This incident underscores the potential dangers in AI systems where unintended or unauthorized modifications can lead to biased outputs, sparking broader discussions on AI's reliability and the influence of its programmers.

(With inputs from agencies.)