Revolutionizing Car Insurance: Park+ Partners with ICICI Lombard for Seamless Solutions
Park+ collaborates with ICICI Lombard to enhance car insurance accessibility for over 2 crore users. This partnership aims to simplify the insurance process, offering digital issuance, seamless claims, and comprehensive coverage for new and used vehicles. Founded in 2019, Park+ resolves car owner challenges through its tech-driven super app.
In a strategic partnership aimed at transforming the car insurance landscape, Park+ has joined forces with ICICI Lombard to offer a streamlined digital insurance experience. The collaboration offers over 2 crore Park+ users easy access to comprehensive motor insurance solutions with just a few clicks.
Amidst the stress often associated with buying motor insurance, this partnership aims to provide relief by digitizing the process. ICICI Lombard’s trusted insurance solutions, combined with Park+’s advanced platform, ensure that car owners can now protect their vehicles easily and affordably.
Commenting on this alliance, Park+ Founder Amit Lakhotia emphasized the goal of enhancing car ownership through simplified insurance. With deep integration into car ownership services, Park+ assures an efficient claims process by utilizing its nationwide service center network, completing its digital car ownership ecosystem.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
India-Pakistan Tensions Surge Post-Pahalgam Attack: A Decade of Retaliation
India and Angola Enhance Defense Ties with $200M Commitment
India and Angola Forge New Ties: Historic MoUs Inked in Key Sectors
Angola Pledges Support to India Amid Rising Tensions
Arunachal Pradesh Boosts Sports with New Khelo India Hall