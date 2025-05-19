Revolutionizing Car Insurance: Park+ Partners with ICICI Lombard for Seamless Solutions

In a strategic partnership aimed at transforming the car insurance landscape, Park+ has joined forces with ICICI Lombard to offer a streamlined digital insurance experience. The collaboration offers over 2 crore Park+ users easy access to comprehensive motor insurance solutions with just a few clicks.

Amidst the stress often associated with buying motor insurance, this partnership aims to provide relief by digitizing the process. ICICI Lombard’s trusted insurance solutions, combined with Park+’s advanced platform, ensure that car owners can now protect their vehicles easily and affordably.

Commenting on this alliance, Park+ Founder Amit Lakhotia emphasized the goal of enhancing car ownership through simplified insurance. With deep integration into car ownership services, Park+ assures an efficient claims process by utilizing its nationwide service center network, completing its digital car ownership ecosystem.

(With inputs from agencies.)