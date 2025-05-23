Left Menu

Shieldworkz Expands Cyber-Physical System Security Offerings

Shieldworkz, a cybersecurity leader, has announced an expansion of its Cyber-Physical System security offerings. This move addresses increasing cyber threats and regulatory compliance. Their focus is on AI-powered risk assessment, cyber risk management, and posture optimization, assisting industries globally in critical system protection.

In a bid to combat the ever-evolving cyber threats, Shieldworkz, a fast-growing cybersecurity innovator, has expanded its Cyber-Physical System security offerings. This strategic enhancement addresses the burgeoning need for better security management in industries confronting heightened regulatory requirements and complex threat landscapes.

Shieldworkz' extended portfolio boasts advanced AI-driven risk assessments, automated exposure management, and security posture optimization to help enterprises anticipate and counter sophisticated cyber threats. Collaborating globally with leading businesses and governments, Shieldworkz reinforces its commitment towards providing end-to-end solutions in operational technology (OT) security.

Speaking on this strategic move, Kiran Zachariah, CEO of Shieldworkz, emphasized the necessity of proactive cyber defense measures, stating that their offerings aim to bridge the gap between cyber risk visibility and actionable solutions. The expansion aligns with international regulatory standards and empowers organizations to uphold security resilience across sectors such as utilities, airports, and smart cities.

