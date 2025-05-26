Alibaba's Rapid Success: Taobao Instant Commerce Surges to 40 Million Daily Orders

Alibaba, the renowned Chinese e-commerce giant, announced on Monday that its newly launched Taobao Instant Commerce portal has achieved a milestone of over 40 million daily orders within just a month of its debut. This achievement marks a remarkable surge in online retail demand.

The portal ingeniously combines merchants from Alibaba's food delivery service, Ele.me, with its prime domestic shopping platform, Taobao. This strategic move demonstrates Alibaba's commitment to enhancing its online ecosystem and adapting to evolving consumer preferences for swift service and delivery.

This development is part of a larger trend among Chinese e-commerce platforms, which have been investing billions into what is now termed 'instant retail'. With the rising demand for faster delivery times, Alibaba's initiative underscores the growing significance of speed and efficiency in the retail sector.

