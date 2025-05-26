Left Menu

Alibaba's Rapid Success: Taobao Instant Commerce Surges to 40 Million Daily Orders

Alibaba's Taobao Instant Commerce has achieved an impressive 40 million daily orders just a month after its launch. This new portal integrates Alibaba's food delivery service, Ele.me, with Taobao, and represents a significant investment in the booming instant retail market in China.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shanghai | Updated: 26-05-2025 14:00 IST | Created: 26-05-2025 14:00 IST
Alibaba's Rapid Success: Taobao Instant Commerce Surges to 40 Million Daily Orders
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • China

Alibaba, the renowned Chinese e-commerce giant, announced on Monday that its newly launched Taobao Instant Commerce portal has achieved a milestone of over 40 million daily orders within just a month of its debut. This achievement marks a remarkable surge in online retail demand.

The portal ingeniously combines merchants from Alibaba's food delivery service, Ele.me, with its prime domestic shopping platform, Taobao. This strategic move demonstrates Alibaba's commitment to enhancing its online ecosystem and adapting to evolving consumer preferences for swift service and delivery.

This development is part of a larger trend among Chinese e-commerce platforms, which have been investing billions into what is now termed 'instant retail'. With the rising demand for faster delivery times, Alibaba's initiative underscores the growing significance of speed and efficiency in the retail sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dreams on Hold: Taiwanese Students Caught in U.S. Policy Turmoil

Dreams on Hold: Taiwanese Students Caught in U.S. Policy Turmoil

 Global
2
Rescue Helicopters Feed Stranded Farmers Amid NSW Flood Catastrophe

Rescue Helicopters Feed Stranded Farmers Amid NSW Flood Catastrophe

 Australia
3
Russia Thwarts Major Ukrainian Drone Attack Targeting Moscow

Russia Thwarts Major Ukrainian Drone Attack Targeting Moscow

 Global
4
Huracan's Heroic Shootout Stuns Independiente

Huracan's Heroic Shootout Stuns Independiente

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public food certification in Germany struggles with automation and AI readiness

Can social media campaigns save oceans? Likes don’t always lead to action

Digital construction skills in demand; students push for better BIM training

Next-gen deepfakes break traditional defenses - New AI tool closes the gap

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025