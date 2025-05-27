China's 'Unused Used Cars': A Growing Automotive Phenomenon

A new development in China's automotive industry has prompted action from the commerce ministry. On Tuesday, officials will engage with industry bodies and automakers, including BYD and Dongfeng Motor, to address the peculiar rise of 'used car' sales involving undriven vehicles, an anonymous source disclosed.

This follows a statement by Great Wall Motor's Chairman Wei Jianjun, who revealed that between 3,000 to 4,000 vendors are marketing zero-mileage cars as secondhand. The phenomenon has stirred conversations and concerns within the automotive community in China.

Despite the buzz, neither the commerce ministry nor the automakers like BYD and Dongfeng Motor have commented publicly on the issue. The results of the meeting could provide clarity and potential regulatory responses to this unique market situation.