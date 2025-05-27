Left Menu

China's 'Unused Used Cars': A Growing Automotive Phenomenon

China's commerce ministry plans to meet with industry representatives and automakers to explore the rising trend of 'used cars' being sold without having been driven. The meeting comes after Great Wall Motor's chairman highlighted thousands of zero-mileage vehicles appearing on used car platforms.

Updated: 27-05-2025 08:36 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 08:36 IST
A new development in China's automotive industry has prompted action from the commerce ministry. On Tuesday, officials will engage with industry bodies and automakers, including BYD and Dongfeng Motor, to address the peculiar rise of 'used car' sales involving undriven vehicles, an anonymous source disclosed.

This follows a statement by Great Wall Motor's Chairman Wei Jianjun, who revealed that between 3,000 to 4,000 vendors are marketing zero-mileage cars as secondhand. The phenomenon has stirred conversations and concerns within the automotive community in China.

Despite the buzz, neither the commerce ministry nor the automakers like BYD and Dongfeng Motor have commented publicly on the issue. The results of the meeting could provide clarity and potential regulatory responses to this unique market situation.

