AI Takes Center Stage in Cybersecurity Strategies

In a significant development in the cybersecurity realm, a recent report by Wipro underscores the growing reliance on artificial intelligence among industry leaders. As they grapple with mounting cost pressures and increasingly sophisticated cyber threats, nearly one-third of cybersecurity leaders globally are placing AI-driven automation at the forefront of their strategic priorities.

According to Wipro's 'State of Cybersecurity Report 2025,' about 30% of respondents consider AI-powered automation essential for optimizing security operations and budgets. Other cost-saving strategies include tools rationalization, security and risk management process optimization, and operating model simplification.

As Tony Buffomante, Wipro's SVP & Global Head of Cybersecurity & Risk Services, highlights, AI provides a dual benefit: strengthening defensive measures while fine-tuning costs. However, even with AI's growing significance, the implementation of Zero Trust security frameworks remains the predominant investment focus for nearly all surveyed leaders.

