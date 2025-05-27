Left Menu

AI Takes Center Stage in Cybersecurity Strategies

A Wipro report reveals that nearly one-third of global cybersecurity leaders prioritize AI-driven automation to enhance security and manage costs. As cyber threats grow more sophisticated, leaders are leveraging AI for improved threat detection, incident response, and cost optimization.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-05-2025 18:35 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 18:35 IST
In a significant development in the cybersecurity realm, a recent report by Wipro underscores the growing reliance on artificial intelligence among industry leaders. As they grapple with mounting cost pressures and increasingly sophisticated cyber threats, nearly one-third of cybersecurity leaders globally are placing AI-driven automation at the forefront of their strategic priorities.

According to Wipro's 'State of Cybersecurity Report 2025,' about 30% of respondents consider AI-powered automation essential for optimizing security operations and budgets. Other cost-saving strategies include tools rationalization, security and risk management process optimization, and operating model simplification.

As Tony Buffomante, Wipro's SVP & Global Head of Cybersecurity & Risk Services, highlights, AI provides a dual benefit: strengthening defensive measures while fine-tuning costs. However, even with AI's growing significance, the implementation of Zero Trust security frameworks remains the predominant investment focus for nearly all surveyed leaders.

(With inputs from agencies.)

AI-based soft sensors transform wastewater monitoring in Indian cities

Subtle linguistic tweaks let deepfake voices evade AI detection

Deep learning model outperforms baselines in wildfire forecasting

Reverse engineering reveals cognitive gaps in current AI systems

