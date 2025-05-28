Rising Cyber Threats: CDNetworks' 2024 WAAP Report Unveils New Challenges

CDNetworks, a leader in edge network services within the APAC region, has released its 2024 State of Web Application and API Protection (WAAP) Report. This comprehensive report underscores the escalating cybersecurity threats, with 887.4 billion web and API attacks intercepted in 2024—an increase of 21.4% from the previous year.

The increasing use of artificial intelligence automation has rendered cyber threats more intense and sophisticated. Specifically, there has been a nearly tenfold rise in terabit-level DDoS attacks, with 86% lasting more than ten minutes. In response, CDNetworks' AI-enhanced security mechanisms successfully blocked 114.7% more malicious bot traffic than in 2023.

Key findings also identify gaming platforms as primary DDoS targets, and a significant security gap with 78% of API attacks occurring post-authentication. Industry experts stress the urgency of adopting AI-driven defensive strategies against these rapidly evolving and complex threats.

