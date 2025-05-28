Left Menu

Rooter's Surging Success: Game Content-to-Commerce Soars

Rooter, a game content-to-commerce platform, has seen a 120% increase in revenue to $10 million in FY25, mainly due to its thriving commerce wing, Rooter Shop. With user spending rising and losses cut by 63%, the platform aims for significant revenue growth and profitability in the coming years.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-05-2025 12:36 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 12:36 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Game content-to-commerce platform, Rooter, has reported a 120% year-on-year revenue increase, reaching USD 10 million (approximately Rs 82 crore) in FY25. The surge is largely attributed to the strong performance of its commerce division, Rooter Shop.

Launched in July and scaled in October, the Rooter Shop segment shows user spending averaging Rs 2,400 monthly. Founder and CEO, Piyush, disclosed that Rooter Shop now accounts for 70% of the company's revenue, while brand monetisation and partnerships cover the remaining 30%.

The company aims for 3-4 times revenue growth this fiscal, eyeing EBITDA positivity and profitability by FY26, driven by Rooter Shop's expansion. With 85 million users and USD 37 million in capital raised, Rooter plans to maintain growth momentum, targeting a USD 90 million GMV run rate by March 2026.

