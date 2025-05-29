India's Telecom Spectrum Auction Strategies Advanced

The Department of Telecom (DoT) has approached the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) to seek advice on the reserve price, block size, quantum, and other details for the auction of mobile spectrum in eight current bands, which include 800 MHz, 900 MHz, 1,800 MHz, 2,100 MHz, and 2,300 MHz, sources report.

In addition, TRAI's counsel has been requested for the 2,500 MHz, 3,300 MHz, and 2,600 GHz bands. The DoT has also asked for fresh input regarding a prospective auction in the 600 MHz band. In recent developments, TRAI is examining auction possibilities for newly identified 6,425-6,725 MHz and 7,025-7,125 MHz bands.

During the 2024 auction, Sunil Bharti Mittal's Airtel emerged as the dominant bidder, securing 60% of the Rs 11,340 crore of radio waves sold. Bharti Airtel acquired spectrum worth Rs 6,856.76 crore, standing above Reliance Jio and Vodafone Idea, which bagged Rs 973.62 crore and Rs 3,510.4 crore, respectively.

