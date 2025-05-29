Left Menu

India's Telecom Spectrum Auction Strategies Advanced

The Department of Telecom seeks TRAI's recommendations for mobile spectrum auction in various bands like 800 MHz to 7,125 MHz. TRAI is also asked to consider new bands for auction and offer timing suggestions. Airtel was the main bidder in the last auction, acquiring 60% of the spectrum sold.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-05-2025 13:18 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 13:18 IST
The Department of Telecom (DoT) has approached the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) to seek advice on the reserve price, block size, quantum, and other details for the auction of mobile spectrum in eight current bands, which include 800 MHz, 900 MHz, 1,800 MHz, 2,100 MHz, and 2,300 MHz, sources report.

In addition, TRAI's counsel has been requested for the 2,500 MHz, 3,300 MHz, and 2,600 GHz bands. The DoT has also asked for fresh input regarding a prospective auction in the 600 MHz band. In recent developments, TRAI is examining auction possibilities for newly identified 6,425-6,725 MHz and 7,025-7,125 MHz bands.

During the 2024 auction, Sunil Bharti Mittal's Airtel emerged as the dominant bidder, securing 60% of the Rs 11,340 crore of radio waves sold. Bharti Airtel acquired spectrum worth Rs 6,856.76 crore, standing above Reliance Jio and Vodafone Idea, which bagged Rs 973.62 crore and Rs 3,510.4 crore, respectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)

AI in psychotherapy faces ethical scrutiny over empathy and safety gaps

ChatGPT delivers on facts, falls short on emotion in addressing vaccine fears

AI in people management moving from operational tool to strategic framework

Deep learning boosts accuracy in Influenza surveillance and therapy planning

