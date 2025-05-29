Left Menu

China's Space Epoch Pioneers Reusable Rocket Technology

Chinese private rocket firm Space Epoch has successfully conducted a flight recovery test of their Yuanxingzhe-1 reusable rocket. This success marks a major milestone as China aims to catch up with the U.S. in the development of reusable rocket technology, crucial for space tourism and exploration.

29-05-2025
In a significant achievement for China's private aerospace sector, Space Epoch announced the successful completion of a flight recovery test for its Yuanxingzhe-1 rocket. The firm, based in Beijing, aims to advance reusable rocket technology, vital for reducing costs and enhancing the viability of space exploration.

The rocket launched from a sea-based platform off China's eastern Shandong province, soared upwards, and performed a remarkable vertical descent into the Yellow Sea. This Vertical Takeoff and Vertical Landing (VTVL) method mirrors techniques used by SpaceX's Falcon 9 and is crucial for reusable systems.

China's quest to match the U.S. in reusable rocket innovation has made strides with Space Epoch's latest test, positioning them among firms vying to revolutionize spaceflight. This achievement aligns with China's ambitions to bolster its presence in space tourism and exploration.

