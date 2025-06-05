Left Menu

Chinese Hackers Infiltrate U.S. Telecom System Earlier Than Reported

Evidence shows Chinese hackers infiltrated a U.S. telecommunications company as early as summer 2023, earlier than previously reported. Malware used by state-backed hacking groups lingered on the company's systems for seven months. Investigations highlight the need for heightened cybersecurity measures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-06-2025 02:07 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 02:07 IST
Chinese Hackers Infiltrate U.S. Telecom System Earlier Than Reported
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Recent findings unveil that Chinese hackers infiltrated a U.S. telecommunications company in the summer of 2023, revealing a breach of the communications system earlier than initially reported. This was uncovered by corporate investigators, according to Bloomberg News.

Last year, investigators associated with the telecommunications firm identified malware linked to Chinese state-backed hacking groups on the company's systems, persisting for seven months since the summer of 2023. This information was disclosed by individuals familiar with the investigation and corroborated by documents.

The event underscores the urgency of strengthening cybersecurity protocols to protect sensitive infrastructure from international cyber threats, highlighting vulnerabilities within the nation's digital communication networks.

