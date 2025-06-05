Nintendo Switch 2 Launch Sparked By Unprecedented Demand

The launch of Nintendo's Switch 2 on Thursday was greeted with eager anticipation, evidenced by long lines of fans keen to own the next-generation gaming device. According to Serkan Toto, founder of Kantan Games, demand is exceptionally high.

In Tokyo's Ikebukuro shopping area, lucky winners of a sales lottery from Bic Camera queued early to receive their consoles. Yumi Ohi, expressing joy despite past lottery disappointments, traveled from Saitama to get her Switch 2.

Switch 2 shares features with its predecessor but boasts enhancements like a larger screen and improved graphics. Analysts predict strong initial sales, though questions about long-term momentum and Nintendo's strategies to meet demand remain.

