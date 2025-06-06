Billionaire Brawl: Trump vs. Musk - Public Feud Erupts

President Donald Trump took aim at Elon Musk on Thursday, threatening to sever government contracts with Musk-owned companies amidst an intensifying public feud. This clash marks a significant downturn in their previously strong alliance.

Trump criticized Tesla CEO Musk at the Oval Office, as Musk actively campaigned against the president's significant tax-cut and spending legislation. The bill, facing challenges from within the Republican party, is set to potentially increase the national debt substantially.

The fallout affected Tesla's market value, while Musk, a key Republican donor and adviser, posed a political challenge to Trump. Musk's remarks on social media and his influential presence emphasize the rift within the party, risking Republican prospects in the forthcoming elections.