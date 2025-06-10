Apple's Visionary Leap: Liquid Glass and Revolutionary OS Updates Unveiled

In a significant move at the annual Worldwide Developers Conference, Apple unveiled sweeping upgrades across all its operating systems, showcasing a new 'Liquid Glass' design language that promises enhanced visual allure through a sleek, translucent look.

Many of these enhancements are inspired by the Vision Pro augmented reality device, aimed at providing a seamless and interactive user experience with dynamic and adaptive interfaces. The new design will complement both light and dark modes, with real-time movement responses incorporated into buttons, sliders, and other app elements.

Furthermore, Apple aims to revolutionize app development by opening up its Apple Intelligence backend to developers, while introducing generative AI tools and integrated Live Translation features into its operating systems. These updates pave the way for more intelligent and privacy-focused app experiences.

(With inputs from agencies.)