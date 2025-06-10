Left Menu

Apple's Visionary Leap: Liquid Glass and Revolutionary OS Updates Unveiled

Apple introduced major updates at its Worldwide Developers Conference, including a new 'Liquid Glass' design for apps and a renaming system for operating systems. Enhancements in Apple Intelligence make the platform more developer-friendly, offering features like Live Translation and generative AI integration. Expanded APIs aim to support cutting-edge app development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-06-2025 00:28 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 00:28 IST
Apple's Visionary Leap: Liquid Glass and Revolutionary OS Updates Unveiled
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant move at the annual Worldwide Developers Conference, Apple unveiled sweeping upgrades across all its operating systems, showcasing a new 'Liquid Glass' design language that promises enhanced visual allure through a sleek, translucent look.

Many of these enhancements are inspired by the Vision Pro augmented reality device, aimed at providing a seamless and interactive user experience with dynamic and adaptive interfaces. The new design will complement both light and dark modes, with real-time movement responses incorporated into buttons, sliders, and other app elements.

Furthermore, Apple aims to revolutionize app development by opening up its Apple Intelligence backend to developers, while introducing generative AI tools and integrated Live Translation features into its operating systems. These updates pave the way for more intelligent and privacy-focused app experiences.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India's Infrastructure Boom: Rs 17.5 Lakh Crore Investment Surge

India's Infrastructure Boom: Rs 17.5 Lakh Crore Investment Surge

 India
2
Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

 Global
3
Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

 Israel
4
Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can technology deliver on the promise of inclusive education? Evidence suggests caution

Agricultural land degradation threatens food security in Arab countries

AI-driven social media fuels mental health crisis among Gen Z

Diversified European banks are less prone to financial distress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025