Elon Musk Regrets Trump Feud on Social Media

Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk has expressed regret over his recent social media spat with U.S. President Donald Trump, acknowledging that things 'went too far.' The dispute, initiated by Musk's criticism of Trump's tax and spending policies, saw heated exchanges between the two high-profile figures.

Musk, known for his controversial social media presence, described Trump's policies as a 'disgusting abomination,' prompting the president to declare their relationship over. However, Trump later softened his stance, indicating no issue if Musk were to wish him well personally.

Following Musk's conciliatory message, Tesla shares in Frankfurt rose by 2.44%. Sources close to Musk suggest a possibility of mending ties, as the Tesla chief reportedly steps back from the confrontation. Musk has also removed several of his critical posts about Trump.

