Left Menu

Trump Mobile: A New Conservative Wireless Venture

The Trump Organization has launched Trump Mobile, a smartphone and wireless service aimed at conservative consumers. The T1 phone, priced at $499, is US-manufactured and runs on Android. The $47.45 monthly subscription offers nationwide and international calling. Key partnership and financial details remain undisclosed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-06-2025 23:08 IST | Created: 16-06-2025 23:08 IST
Trump Mobile: A New Conservative Wireless Venture
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Trump Organization has officially entered the wireless market with the introduction of Trump Mobile, a service catering to conservative consumers seeking an alternative to existing telecom giants.

The T1 smartphone, revealed as part of the venture, is a gold-colored, Android-run device priced at $499. Already available for pre-order, it includes features like a 50-megapixel camera and is reportedly manufactured in the U.S. However, the specific manufacturer remains unknown.

With a monthly charge of $47.45, the service boasts unlimited calls and texts, with access to international destinations via major U.S. networks. Despite these developments, important details about the business partnership and financial terms of their licensing agreement are yet to be revealed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lodha Developers: A New Era Unveiled

Lodha Developers: A New Era Unveiled

 India
2
Historic Decision: India to Combine Caste Census with National Census

Historic Decision: India to Combine Caste Census with National Census

 India
3
Nino Iralu Sworn In as Nagaland's New Lokayukta

Nino Iralu Sworn In as Nagaland's New Lokayukta

 India
4
New Spectral CT Scanner at Southland Hospital Elevates Cancer & Cardiac Care

New Spectral CT Scanner at Southland Hospital Elevates Cancer & Cardiac Care

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing income data skew poverty metrics: Can AI fix them?

Financial sector turns to AI as traditional fraud detection falls short

Digital divide threatens telehealth equity in rural chronic disease management

Global logistics must prioritize risk resilience amid geopolitical shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025