Left Menu

UK Considers Reversal on Inheritance Tax Decision for Non-Doms

UK finance minister Rachel Reeves may reverse her stance on imposing inheritance tax on global assets of non-domiciled residents. Initially aimed to raise £12.7 billion over five years, the reversal is being discussed amid reactions from officials and financiers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-06-2025 09:58 IST | Created: 17-06-2025 09:58 IST
UK Considers Reversal on Inheritance Tax Decision for Non-Doms
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

British finance minister Rachel Reeves is reportedly contemplating a reversal in her decision to levy inheritance tax on the worldwide assets of non-domiciled residents, according to the Financial Times.

Last October, Reeves pledged to close tax exemptions that allowed wealthy foreign residents to sidestep taxes on overseas income, contributing to a projected £12.7 billion boost over five years.

The report, which Reuters has yet to independently verify, highlights ongoing discussions among government officials and financiers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical Glitches and Bomb Threat

Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical...

 India
2
New Spectral CT Scanner at Southland Hospital Elevates Cancer & Cardiac Care

New Spectral CT Scanner at Southland Hospital Elevates Cancer & Cardiac Care

 New Zealand
3
Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tomorrow

Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tom...

 India
4
From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme Leader

From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme L...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing income data skew poverty metrics: Can AI fix them?

Financial sector turns to AI as traditional fraud detection falls short

Digital divide threatens telehealth equity in rural chronic disease management

Global logistics must prioritize risk resilience amid geopolitical shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025