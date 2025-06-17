UK Considers Reversal on Inheritance Tax Decision for Non-Doms

British finance minister Rachel Reeves is reportedly contemplating a reversal in her decision to levy inheritance tax on the worldwide assets of non-domiciled residents, according to the Financial Times.

Last October, Reeves pledged to close tax exemptions that allowed wealthy foreign residents to sidestep taxes on overseas income, contributing to a projected £12.7 billion boost over five years.

The report, which Reuters has yet to independently verify, highlights ongoing discussions among government officials and financiers.

(With inputs from agencies.)