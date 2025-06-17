China's Online Literature Boom: A Cultural Export Powerhouse

China's online literature sector has witnessed exponential growth, establishing itself as a significant cultural export and a tool for soft power, according to an official report. The number of Chinese individuals consuming online literature exceeded a half-billion in 2024, setting a new record, while overseas readership also saw a notable increase.

The Chinese Literature Institute revealed that younger consumers, particularly those aged 26 to 45, are spearheading this surge. The report highlighted a 10.6% growth in domestic readers, reaching 575 million, nearly half of China's population. Concurrently, the industry's overseas market expanded by 16.5% to 352 million users globally, translating to a market value of 5.07 billion yuan.

Online literature is heralded as a new avenue for narrating Chinese stories and fostering cultural exchange, boosting the country's cultural influence. Science fiction is rapidly gaining traction, with markets in Japan, Britain, Spain, Brazil, and Germany showing impressive growth. The platform China Literature Ltd, under Tencent, has successfully adapted online works into popular TV series, films, and games, driving a 23% increase in its share value.

