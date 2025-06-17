China's Online Literature Boom: A Cultural Export Powerhouse
China's online literature industry has surged, with over a half-billion consumers in 2024. It has also expanded globally, reaching 352 million overseas users. Driven by younger readers, the sector contributes significantly to China's cultural soft power. Science fiction and Asia lead the growth in the global market.
China's online literature sector has witnessed exponential growth, establishing itself as a significant cultural export and a tool for soft power, according to an official report. The number of Chinese individuals consuming online literature exceeded a half-billion in 2024, setting a new record, while overseas readership also saw a notable increase.
The Chinese Literature Institute revealed that younger consumers, particularly those aged 26 to 45, are spearheading this surge. The report highlighted a 10.6% growth in domestic readers, reaching 575 million, nearly half of China's population. Concurrently, the industry's overseas market expanded by 16.5% to 352 million users globally, translating to a market value of 5.07 billion yuan.
Online literature is heralded as a new avenue for narrating Chinese stories and fostering cultural exchange, boosting the country's cultural influence. Science fiction is rapidly gaining traction, with markets in Japan, Britain, Spain, Brazil, and Germany showing impressive growth. The platform China Literature Ltd, under Tencent, has successfully adapted online works into popular TV series, films, and games, driving a 23% increase in its share value.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Trade Tensions Shake Global Markets Amid Tariff Uncertainty
Global Markets Waver Amid Rising U.S.-China Trade Tensions
Trade Turbulence: Global Markets React to U.S.-China Tariff Tensions
Global Markets Rattled by Trade Tensions and Geopolitical Unrest
GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares and dollar tumble as tariff tensions flare